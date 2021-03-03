Sigma Planning Corp Invests $344,000 in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,599 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 156.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 86,657 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of AG stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.