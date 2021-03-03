Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCLH stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.