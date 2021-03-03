Sigma Planning Corp Has $336,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,170.57.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,282.21 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,149.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,971.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

