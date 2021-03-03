Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 11,334 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

PAAS opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

