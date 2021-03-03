Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Drops By 44.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TANNL opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

