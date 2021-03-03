Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Drops By 41.7%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

SGPYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

