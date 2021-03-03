Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Drops By 94.8%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the January 28th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOKCY stock remained flat at $$1.46 on Tuesday. 273,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,183. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

