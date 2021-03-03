Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Grows By 192.9%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TEI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,378. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0511 dividend. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,582,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 234,519 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 95,301 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

