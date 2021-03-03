Short Interest in Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Decreases By 59.5%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SMPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,096. Standard Metals Processing has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Standard Metals Processing Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

