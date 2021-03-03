Short Interest in Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Decreases By 59.5%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SMPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,096. Standard Metals Processing has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
Standard Metals Processing Company Profile
