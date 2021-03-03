Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Decreases By 56.4%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Shares of SKHCF stock remained flat at $$24.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

