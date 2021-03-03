Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Decreases By 82.7%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 28th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMCE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. SMC Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.