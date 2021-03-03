Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Decreases By 82.7%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 28th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SMCE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. SMC Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About SMC Entertainment
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.