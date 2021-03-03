Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Decreases By 63.9%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the January 28th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RCRUY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 414,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,679. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

