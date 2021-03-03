Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Declines By 75.0%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNGR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 13,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,483. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

