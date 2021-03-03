Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Decreases By 55.6%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNDB opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

