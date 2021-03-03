Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Decreases By 55.6%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RNDB opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.