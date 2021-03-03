Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Expands By 427.3%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ODYY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 131,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Odyssey Group International has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Get Odyssey Group International alerts:

About Odyssey Group International

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.