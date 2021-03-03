Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Expands By 427.3%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ODYY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 131,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Odyssey Group International has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
About Odyssey Group International
