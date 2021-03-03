Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Decreases By 83.7%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NENTF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.