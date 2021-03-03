Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Decreases By 83.7%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NENTF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.