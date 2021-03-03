Short Interest in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Drops By 73.9%

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the January 28th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHIC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44. NewHold Investment has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

