Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Declines By 57.6%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 6,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,839. The company has a market cap of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 8.30%.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.