Short Interest in Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Decreases By 80.3%

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the January 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 148,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,413. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

