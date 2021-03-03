Short Interest in Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Drops By 85.7%

Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KIDBQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 43,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,325. Kid Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Kid Brands Company Profile

Kid Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and dÃ©cor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands.

