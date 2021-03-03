Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Decreases By 63.8%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the January 28th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 12.6% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 602,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,588. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

