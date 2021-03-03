Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 81.2%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,787,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGEN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,058,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610,758. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About IGEN Networks
