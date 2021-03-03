Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 81.2%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,787,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,058,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610,758. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.