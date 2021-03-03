Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Expands By 122.5%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the January 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company owns 63% interests in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and 100% interests in the Buckingham graphite property comprising eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

