Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Expands By 122.5%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the January 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.
About Gratomic
