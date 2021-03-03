Short Interest in Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Declines By 95.6%

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 28th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,852,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GAHC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,331,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,948,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Global Arena has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

