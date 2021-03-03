Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Expands By 501.2%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 501.2% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ESLOY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

