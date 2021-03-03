Short Interest in Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Increases By 520.0%

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:IBBJ traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.