Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Increases By 422.2%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTGLY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,689. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

