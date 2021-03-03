Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Declines By 51.6%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 28th total of 532,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.