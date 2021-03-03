Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Drops By 48.9%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 351,500 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the January 28th total of 688,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 878.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF remained flat at $$40.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.87. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BOLIF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.