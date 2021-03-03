Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Declines By 45.8%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the January 28th total of 858,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.14 million, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

