Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Declines By 60.7%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ability stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. Ability has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.92.
About Ability
