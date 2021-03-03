Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Declines By 60.7%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ability stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. Ability has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.92.

About Ability

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

