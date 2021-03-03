ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $9.78 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 7,785,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

