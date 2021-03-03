Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:GSF traded up GBX 2.39 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 106.89 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 339,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,557. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.10. The company has a market cap of £153.78 million and a P/E ratio of -36.86.

