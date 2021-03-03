Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. 38,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,479. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

