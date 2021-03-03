Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

