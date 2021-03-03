SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 911,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

