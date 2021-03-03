SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $410,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,612,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.