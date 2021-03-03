SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $427,000 in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 66.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,031 shares of company stock valued at $119,080 and sold 25,746 shares valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $950.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

