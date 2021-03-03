SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $419,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,238 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,440,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 659,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 544,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 317,356 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 289,696 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

