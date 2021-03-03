SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $416,000 in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.