SG Americas Securities LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 44.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 338,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In related news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

