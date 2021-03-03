SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,795 Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $492,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $785.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

