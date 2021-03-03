Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the January 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Seven & i alerts:

SVNDY traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.