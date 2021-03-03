Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.07.
NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 4.07.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
