Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 4.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after buying an additional 1,760,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

