Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,246 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.