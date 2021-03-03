Sepio Capital LP Has $2.62 Million Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EYLD opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

