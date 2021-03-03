Sepio Capital LP Has $1.43 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NVR by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NVR by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NVR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,598.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,486.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

