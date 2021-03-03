Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 378.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $374.98 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.94, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

