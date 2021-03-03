Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,475.57 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,472.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 176.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.