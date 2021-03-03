Sepio Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $34,846,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $19,482,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,106.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,050.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,023.11. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,273.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.